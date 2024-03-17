1 dead, 1 injured after three-vehicle crash in Denver

DENVER — Police said a three-vehicle crash in Denver Saturday night left one driver dead and injured a second person.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on E. Colfax Avenue near High Street.

Police said the driver of a vehicle struck a parked car and then continued on and struck a moving vehicle. The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the moving vehicle that was struck sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, according to police.

The identity of the fatal victim has not been released. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.