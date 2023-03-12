Watch Now
1 dead, 1 critically injured after head-on collision in Aurora

Posted at 11:16 AM, Mar 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-12 13:16:48-04

AURORA, Colo. — One person is dead and another critically injured following a head-on collision in Aurora early Sunday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m. on East 6th Avenue near North Fulton Street. It involved a Pontiac Firebird and a Nissan Murano. Police suspect intoxication was involved.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the male driver of the Firebird was traveling westbound on 6th Avenue when he drifted into oncoming lanes and collided head-on with the Murano.

The man driving the Firebird was pronounced deceased on scene. The man driving the Murano was taken to a local hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Police believe neither driver was wearing a seatbelt.

The identity of the deceased by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office at a later time.

