Wing of American Airlines plane clips de-icing truck at Denver International Airport

DENVER — An American Airlines flight was taxiing into Denver International Airport when its wing clipped a de-icing truck Wednesday evening, Denver7 Investigates confirmed.

The incident happened around 9 p.m., according to a DIA spokesperson.

Medics and airport operations met the aircraft at the gate. No injuries were reported. Customers deplaned normally through the jetbridge, an American Airlines person told Denver7.

The plane was taken out of service and is being evaluated by an American Airlines maintenance team, the airline spokesperson continued.

According to the airport spokesperson, de-icing and gate operations are overseen by individual airlines, not DIA.