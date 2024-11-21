Water expert criticizes Colorado agency's response to data manipulation

DENVER — A local water expert is criticizing the state agency responsible for water testing over its handling of data manipulation that a report shows compromised thousands of samples.

James Eklund, a prominent water attorney and the former director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, said that the apparently intentional manipulation done on water samples by a chemist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and the subsequent delays in notification, undermines public confidence in the agency.

“Every time we have something like this that occurs, it erodes the public's trust in our institutions,” Eklund said.

Monday, Denver7 Investigates reported on a third-party study into the incident, noting that CDPHE learned that one of their chemists had altered critical information, changing the results for thousands of water tests. However, CDPHE did not take any action until February when the chemist was placed on leave, and did not notify the Environmental Protection Agency until April.

The impacted samples came from 69 different water districts, according to CDPHE. The testing was to detect certain metals such as barium, copper and chromium. The chemist later resigned in May and the EPA revoked certain certifications for CDPHE’s testing lab.

“There was a lapse here, and it was serious,” Eklund said. “They clearly made a mistake.”

Eklund added that this incident exposed systematic weaknesses such as outdated equipment, limited staff and inadequate oversight.

But possibly more alarming is the slow response from the department and lack of public accountability.

“There’s no benefit to keeping something like this under wraps,” he said. “I'm sure that they're scrutinizing it even more so now that your reporting has brought it to light publicly.”

A CDPHE spokesperson provided a statement on Monday that noted that the agency has no evidence of any acute health risks as a result of this data manipulation.

“There’s the old saying, ‘it's not the crime, it's the cover up,’" Eklund said. “But at the end of the day if something like this does happen, in order to maintain confidence of the public, you have to come clean with it, and you have to demonstrate transparent ways you are going to fix it.”

Impacted water districts:



Strasburg Sanitation and Water District

Country Gardens MHP

Rolling Plains Estates

Travois HOA

Town of Pritchett

Princeton Estates Subdivision

Trail West Association

96 Pipeline Co Inc.

Rogers Mesa Domestic Water Company

Sunshine Mesa Domestic WC

Castle Pines North Metro District

Cottonwood WSD

Chatfield South Water Dist C/O CRS of Colorado

Grandview MHP

Peyton Pines Filing #4 Water Association Inc.

Prairie Estates

Town of Brookside OF

Town of Rockvale

Panorama Ranches HOA

Wooden Deer HOA

Consolidated Mutual Water Co.

Town of Haswell

Town of Bethune

Town of Vona

Windcliff POA

Glacier View Meadows W and SA

Carter Lake N and S WTP

Town of Aguilar

Town of Brandon

Pinon Water and Sanitation District

Santa Fe Trail Ranch Metro

Town of Starkville

Karval Water Users Inc.

Limon Correctional Facility, Environmental

Buffalo Hills RV Park

Gateway Canyons (RDR Property Services LLC)

Hidden Valley Water (RDR Property Services LLC)

Town of Nucla

Project 7 Water Authority

Town of Cheraw

Fayette Water Company

Town of Manzanola

Patterson Valley Water Company

South Side Water Association

Valley Water Company

Vroman Water Company

West Grand Valley Water

Pitkin Iron HOA

Oneal Water

Morrison Creek Water and Sanitation District

Mountain Mutual Water Company

Inverness Water and Sanitation District

Cherry Valley Elementary School

Franktown Elementary School

Sierra Middle School

Castlewood Community Preschool

U.S. Department of the Army Fort Carson

San Juan Ranch HOA

Gateway School

Plateau Valley School District #50

Camp Id Ra Ha Je

Wildwood School

GCC Rio Grande

Lake Pueblo State Park

Signal Mountain Water Company

Xcel Energy Hayden Station

Riverbend Cabins

Telluride Regional Airport

Lone Star School

