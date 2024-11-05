Suspicious pattern of mismatched ballot signatures from same Denver address leads to investigation

DENVER — Denver7 Investigates learned on Monday that an investigation is underway into suspicious ballots with signature issues that were sent from one address to six different counties across the state.

The ballots came from a Denver adult daycare center and were discovered by bipartisan teams verifying ballot signatures.

Now, sources say that district attorneys in those six counties are investigating. Those ballots have been set aside and will only be counted once the investigation is complete.

Denver County Clerk and Recorder Paul Lopez told Denver7 Investigates that his office notified the Secretary of State’s Office and Denver District Attorney Beth McCann about this problem.

“We realized that there were a handful of [ballot signatures] that were not matching, and the ones that were coming in that were not matching had the same address,” Lopez said. “So that raised our suspicions.”

Lopez did not identify the address of the adult daycare center where the ballots were mailed from but said that this is an example of how this system is supposed to work to prevent voter fraud.

“Our voting system is secure, your ballots are secure, your votes are secure,” Lopez said. “At the end of the day, I'm happy to know that it is bipartisan teams that catch those. It is a crime to try to vote for somebody else. It is a crime to try to sign someone else’s ballot, so don’t even try.”

