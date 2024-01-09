Four Star Realty to pay nearly $1 million to state in settlement with Colorado Attorney General's Office

DENVER — A local property management company will pay the state just under $1 million after an investigation found the company illegally charged tenants for minor repairs and other services.

The majority of the money will go toward repaying tenants, according to Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who announced the settlement on Tuesday.

An investigation found that Four Star Realty, a Boulder-based property management company, often charged tenants for damages they did not cause, billed them for unnecessary work and charged fees that were not stipulated in leases.

Weiser said the company cooperated with attorneys during the investigation and altered its business practices. The case was referred to the attorney general’s office by 20th Judicial District Attorney Michael Daugherty.

“Too often, landlords and property management companies nickel and dime tenants by deceiving them into paying for things like normal wear and tear or damage from previous tenants, or by charging fees not reflected in leases,” Weiser said in a press release. “For consumers who are able to act effectively as their own lawyers, they may complain and get their money back; most consumers, however, are unable to do so and are mistreated in violation of the law. In agreeing to this settlement, not only is Four Star choosing to do the right thing and reform its business practices, but is also working with our department to set the standard for fairness and transparency in the industry that others must follow to comply with state law.”

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | January 9, 8am

As part of the settlement, Four Star will also disclose all fees, rents and other costs in leases and comply with a new state law related to utility billing.

Four Star also must keep photos and records of property inspections, documentation on holding security deposits and provide those records to tenants on request. The company also is required to minimize costs for small repairs in the future.

The company will provide a list of tenants who moved out of properties between January 2020 and Dec. 1, 2023. A process to provide refunds to affected tenants will be announced later.

This is the first such action taken by the attorney general’s office since a 2022 law was enacted giving it the power to enforce both civil and criminal actions related to housing. The office also established a Housing Unit.

Tenants who feel they were unfairly treated by landlords can reach that unit here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7