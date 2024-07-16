The Federal Bureau of Investigation gained access to the phone of the alleged shooter from Saturday’s rally and finished the search into the shooter’s home and car, the bureau announced Monday afternoon.

As it continues the investigation into the alleged shooter that killed one person and wounded former President Donald Trump, the investigation into security failures also moves forward.

Former Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock knows what it takes to work with the Secret Service to care for a president. In the 1990s, he was assigned to protect President Bill Clinton during a trip to Colorado.

“There was a big trash Dumpster, and you know, the exciting job I had was I had to secure that door and that trash Dumpster,” Spurlock said. “That’s the kind of assignments local law enforcement often gets.”

Spurlock has closely watched the events from Saturday and wondered how the shooter was able to breach security.

“I think one thing is he should have never been able to get on the top of that building, so whoever was responsible for securing the background level of that building or the rooftops, that security was breached,” Spurlock said.

“This is like 9/11 all over,” he said. “We have to rethink what we do and we have to look at certain things and how we do that.”

Former DougCo sheriff weighs in on Trump rally security breaches as FBI investigation moves ahead

Denver7