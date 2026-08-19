Former Aurora officer charged after allegedly consuming drugs seized as evidence

AURORA, Colo. — A former Aurora police officer who resigned earlier this month after allegedly consuming drugs seized as evidence and then passing out in his car on a freeway is now facing criminal charges, Denver7 Investigates has learned.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office has charged Michael James Gallagher with official misconduct and driving under the influence in connection with a June 2026 incident.

Authorities allege that Gallagher arrested the driver of a stolen vehicle on June 26 after reporting the recovery of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities later determined that the suspected cocaine he reported finding was never tested or entered into evidence.

Later that day, Gallagher was found unresponsive in his personal vehicle along Interstate 270 in Adams County.

A firefighter discovered a small bag containing a white powdery substance in his sock, which later tested presumptively positive for fentanyl, prosecutors said.

Gallagher was transported to a hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Aurora Police Department said an internal investigation began that evening, and the department removed him from duty and placed him on administrative leave.

APD said Gallagher was on leave for six weeks and resigned on Aug. 7 instead of being terminated.

“Every member of this organization takes an oath to serve and protect this community with professionalism, compassion and integrity. What occurred here violated that oath, our policies, and the trust placed in us by the public,” Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain said in a statement last week.

APD did not provide details on how long the department had employed Gallagher or whether he had any history of disciplinary actions.

