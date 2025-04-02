DIA scrambles to explain shuttle bus delays over weekend

DENVER — Denver International Airport is scrambling to explain significant delays with shuttle bus service this weekend.

Hundreds of passengers and airport and airline employees were stuck in long lines waiting for shuttle buses to the Pikes Peak Lot Saturday and Sunday nights.

In a statement to Denver7 Investigates, airport officials said the delays were caused by drivers' “unexpected sick callouts.”

Read the full statement below:

Over the weekend, DEN Parking and Transportation received reports of longer than usual wait times for shuttle buses. Shuttles are scheduled to run every 5-15 minutes, depending on the time of day. On average, shuttles were running in 6-minute intervals between Friday through Monday. However, there were 13 occurrences on Sunday where the time between shuttles was greater than 20 minutes, of which, one duration was greater than 30 minutes.



The shuttle operation experienced unexpected sick callouts. The contractor, LAZ Parking Midwest, LLC, was trying to proactively call additional drivers in to meet demand. DEN is working with the contractor to evaluate schedules and operational procedures. We began experiencing normal operations as of Monday evening.

Sources told Denver7 Investigates that the problem was more significant than what the airport reported and has been going on for over a week.

If you experienced issues with DIA’s shuttle busses during the past two weeks, please call our tip line at 720-462-7777 or email us at Newstips@Denver7.com.

