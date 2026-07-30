Denver's newly hired Department of Public Safety communications director previously faced an internal affairs investigation and suspension at his prior job with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Brent Weisberg started this week as communications director for Denver's Department of Public Safety — the agency that oversees police and fire. But multiple sources reached out to Denver7 Investigates raising concerns about the city’s decision to hire Weisberg and questioning his judgment in a previous role.

For years, Weisberg handled public messaging for Salt Lake City Police as the department’s director of communications. In 2023, he became the subject of an internal affairs investigation after responding to a homicide scene in his city-owned vehicle after consuming alcohol.

According to the internal affairs report obtained by FOX13, the Scripps station in Salt Lake City, officers detected an odor of alcohol. A breath test showed a 0.027 blood alcohol level — below the legal limit for driving, but still a violation of Salt Lake City Police policy.

Internal affairs sustained allegations that Weisberg "reported for duty and operated a motor vehicle under the influence of any measurable amount of alcohol."

The report also noted that Weisberg "did not display any signs of impairment."

► Watch Jennifer Kovaleski's report in the video below:

Denver's new Department of Public Safety communications director faced discipline at previous job

Records show Weisberg was placed on paid administrative leave for four weeks during the investigation. Salt Lake City Police later returned him to full duty following what the department called "subsequent discipline" — a three-day suspension without pay.

After Denver7 Investigates began asking questions, Denver's Department of Public Safety defended the hire and issued this statement from Chief of Staff Angela Casias:

"Brent shared with me his deep regret about what occurred three years ago, as well as how he has learned from it and used it to better himself as a person. Those that have worked with him directly describe him as a talented and tenacious hard worker and among the top in his field. That is the person we hired, and I'm confident he has put this behind him and will make a positive impact on our team."

When asked multiple times whether Denver leaders knew about the discipline before hiring Weisberg, the department would only say it completed "a full background and reference check" and that those checks showed no other issues.

Denver's Executive Director of Public Safety Al Gardner and Weisberg both declined requests for an interview.

Denver7