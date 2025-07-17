Denver mayor 1-on-1: Mike Johnston sits down with Denver7 Investigates as he marks two years in office

DENVER — In his first two years in office, Denver Mayor Mike Johnston points to a sizable decrease in homelessness as his greatest accomplishment so far, while he laments the failure of a ballot initiative on affordable housing last year.

“I mean we ran on the plan to do that,” Johnston said of tackling the homeless issue. “I think if we had said two years ago that, two years in, we’d be able to deliver the largest reduction of street homelessness of any city in American history, that would sound like a win.”

Johnston noted a 45% drop in homelessness and lack of large encampments throughout the city. He touted reducing family homelessness by 83% and eliminating veteran street homelessness.



Denver7 Chief Investigator Tony Kovaleski sat down with Mayor Mike Johnston to reflect on two years in office – and taking Denverites' concerns straight to the man in charge. Watch the full interview here:

After two years in office, we sat down 1-on-1 with Denver's mayor: Full interview

In regards to the failed ballot measure for affordable housing, Johnston said he would still propose, but felt the messaging fell short.

Johnston will deliver his State of the City address Monday night, halfway through his first term. In the past year, he was called to Washington to testify before Congress regarding sanctuary cities and was threatened with jail time for pushing back against the Trump administration.

The city is also facing a $250 million budget shortfall, leading to pending layoffs within the city.

On the positive side, data from the city shows that nearly 5,600 homeless are now in housing.

Denver7 Investigates was offered an interview with Johnston ahead of Monday’s address.

In regards to the criticisms posed of his first two years that maybe he went too big, too fast, Johnston said he plans to go bigger.

“I think people are mostly frustrated that government moves too slow and there’s too many blue ribbon commissions with no action,” he said. “I think our belief is we’ve heard what people want. Our job is to act on it and act swiftly, and there’ll always be chance for improvement.”

With layoffs coming, Johnston said he is working on balancing the budget and waiting for the final budget to be sorted out before taking action.

“I think what we know is laying anyone off is always the very, very last resort in any situation,” he said.

Johnston also addressed the state’s political landscape with a new governor and new U.S. senator likely taking office 2026, and was asked about his role in that landscape.

The mayor said he’s excited to work with whoever wins those races, but remains committed to leading Denver.

“I love this job and I’m 100% committed to it,” he said. "We’re just getting started. I think this is the best job in the state.”

Denver7 Investigates did ask Johnston about the possibility of a new Broncos stadium and the chances the Broncos could leave the city limits with cities such as Lone Tree and Aurora as possible locations.

Johnston, a lifelong Broncos fan, said “it’ll be over my dead body,” adding that he’s been working with the ownership group.

“I think they’re great people who are committed to their city long term, and I think they want the same things that we want. So I’m very optimistic we’ll get to a good outcome.”

As for the next year, he said a new bond initiative for roads, bridges, recreation centers, libraries and playgrounds will be a focus, as will balancing the budget and other projects that are moving ahead.

“We’re excited about the women’s soccer franchise and the stadium there. We’re excited about our work in Globeville and Elyria and Swansea, about the future of the Stock Show. We’re excited about the future of the Park Hill Golf Course. That was a major, contested citywide issue that we started that will now be the largest new park in the city in 120 years.”

