Collateral damage: Parker restaurant owner in the middle of property dispute sees sales drastically decline

PARKER, Colo. — A Parker restaurant owner who found herself in the middle of a dispute between her landlord and a nearby property owner has now seen her sales drop more than 30% since the start of 2025.

“I feel like I'm collateral damage to the whole thing,” said Pam Briere, who owns the West Main Taproom and Grill, attached to the Parker Hotel, off of Main Street in Parker.

Earlier this year, Parker Mainstreet Partners, the company that owns the land surrounding the Parker Hotel, erected a fence that surrounds most of the West Main Taproom to block off access to a promenade next to the hotel and restaurant.

Mitch Trevey, a representative for Parker Mainstreet Partners, told Denver7 Investigates the fence is meant to prevent the Parker Hotel from having access to the promenade. Parker Mainstreet Partners is in a dispute with the new owner of the Parker Hotel, Eagle Point Hotel Partners, over payment regarding that same promenade.

Trevey said that the previous hotel owner had agreed to split the cost of the $1.5 million promenade and the monthly maintenance costs. But that hotel owner went bankrupt. When Eagle Point Hotel Partners bought the hotel out of receivership, Trevey said the company declined to honor the agreement the previous owner had made. The improvement was required by the Town of Parker to originally open the hotel.



Trevey said his group was initially asking for $650,000 from Eagle Point Partners when they bought the property for the promenade and to split the monthly maintenance fees, which total roughly $2,800.

“We've got a dispute between two property owners based on a previous agreement,” Trevey said.

Trevey admitted there is no contractual agreement requiring the new owner to pay for the promenade, but he hopes the new owner will pay in good faith.

But Briere, who is a tenant of Eagle Point Hotel Partners, told Denver7 Investigates that the fence is crippling her business by making it appear like the restaurant is closed. Some days, her business is down as much as 37%.

“It's been very inconvenient for my customers and it definitely looks like I'm closed,” Briere said.

One of Briere’s employees, Borris Powell, said the restaurant was typically very busy, but that the fence has had a crippling effect.

“This is our livelihood that they're messing with, and they just don't understand,” Powell, a bartender, said. “This is how we live, this is how we make money, this is how we eat and they just don't understand.”

Trevey, who said he put up the fence at the request of the property owner, acknowledged that he’s been made out as the “bad guy” in this situation.

“They want to put me in the cross-hairs, that's great, we'll see how it plays out,” he said. “Of course I'm frustrated, but I'm not rattled.”

Briere and Trevey disagree as to who is to blame for this dispute, with Briere siding with her landlord and Trevey pointing the finger at the Parker hotel owner.

“It's not up to the new hotel owner because they bought it out of receivership. So the property was bankrupt and the dispute was between the landowner and the hotel owner. That hotel owner is gone,” Briere said, referring to the fact that the original hotel owner defaulted on that agreement with Parker Mainstreet Partners. “So we have a new hotel owner, so he's not responsible.”

“If he's declined to participate, then he doesn't have any right to use any of the improvements on our property,” Trevey said of the new Parker Hotel owner, justifying the reasoning to put up the fence. “It's that simple.”

Trevey, who said it is “unfortunate” that Briere’s business is impacted, hopes that she will put pressure on her landlord to pay for his part of the promenade.

After Denver7 Investigates started looking into the dispute and the impact on Briere’s business, the Town of Parker got involved, issuing Trevey a summons and complaint, saying the fence was “illegally erected,” and a violation of the town’s site plan. He is ordered to appear in court on Feb. 25.

After receiving that summons, Trevey told Denver7 Investigates that the fence would be removed.

“The property owner has basically said, 'Take the fence down,'" Trevey said. “I think that he's interested in making sure there are no further violations that could be issued to him as the property owner, and no additional charges that can be levied against me individually as a citizen.”

But just hours after an interview with Trevey, workers showed up at the restaurant and moved the fence back roughly 13 feet, rather than remove it.

“It's not moved far enough,” Briere said. “In my eyes, it should be gone.”

After the interview, Trevey said the property owner changed his mind and believes this moving of the fence will fulfill the town’s requirement.

The new and current owner of the Parker Hotel, Eagle Point Hotel Partners Co-founder and Principal Stephen Chan, declined requests for an on-camera interview.

He did send a statement that read: “We fully support our tenant, Pam Briere, as she navigates this issue. This matter arose prior to the involvement of the current hotel ownership group or restaurant tenant. The Parker Hotel is not financially or legally responsible for paying the $650,000 claim related to the promenade, as that obligation arose from an issue two owners ago and is no longer valid to current ownership.”

Parker’s mayor and members of the town council also all declined interview requests.

