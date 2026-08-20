Cobblestone Car Wash to pay $1.3 million to consumers over auto-renewal violations

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Cobblestone Car Wash will pay back more than $1.3 million to consumers and will alter its automatic renewal policies after agreeing to a settlement with the Colorado Attorney General’s Office.

The AG’s office had investigated Cobblestone Denver Opco, LLC, after allegations that it was using unfair auto-renewal practices, such as raising monthly rates without notice and not providing a receipt for memberships.

Cobblestone has more than 40 locations in Colorado.

When customers sign up for monthly memberships, they are automatically billed until they cancel the contract, however the Attorney General’s Office found that the company did not provide proper notices, disclosures and terms, violating the state’s Consumer Protection Act.

The Attorney General's Office reported that between August 2022 and February 2025, more than 30,000 Coloradans saw a monthly rate increase without notice and more than 40,000 people didn’t receive a receipt for a membership purchase, which is required by law.

“In Colorado, businesses that offer auto-renewal contracts must provide simple, easy-to-use ways for a customer to cancel,” Attorney General Phil Weiser said in a news release. “Causing intentional confusion to make the cancellation process difficult to navigate is unfair for Coloradans and it violates our state’s auto-renewal law.”

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Cobblestone will pay $1,353,465 to 70,000 Colorado customers. It also agreed to provide proper documentation for its auto-renewal policies, including trial period disclosures and give 25 days notice of membership increases. It will also give members the ability to cancel with a one-step link on the company’s website.

The Attorney General’s Office said the company has already paid out more than $250,000 to roughly 4,000 customers during the investigation and will pay an additional $20,000 for costs for the state’s investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Denver7