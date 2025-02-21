CDPHE investigation reveals errors in water testing impacting five schools, child care facilities

DENVER — Colorado's health department has identified errors in water testing, including at multiple schools and child care facilities, in its investigation into a chemist who allegedly manipulated data over a multi-year stretch.

In a release sent on Thursday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) noted that as part of its investigation, it is recalling samples from five schools and child care facilities from around the state, but maintains there is no public health risk. The impacted facilities are:



Land of Wonder Home Daycare in Douglas County

Sunshine and Smiles Childcare in Weld County

Rocky Mountain Montessori Academy in El Paso County

Elk Creek Elementary School in Jefferson County

Sips and Giggles in Morgan County.

The testing done at these facilities was part of a state program to test drinking water for lead at elementary schools and child care centers.

“It’s really important to reassure each parent,” said Ned Calonge, chief medical officer for CDPHE. “I’m telling them that as a public health professional and as a physician, there is no reason for concern. All of these samples were well below the (Environmental Protection Agency) drinking water level, so we know that we didn’t exceed the EPA water level at any point.”

As part of its investigation, the state has tested more than 60,000 data points related to the Clean Water in Schools and Childcare Centers Act. Of that data, the lab is recalling 16 samples from 2022-23 and may require retests. The state has contacted the impacted facilities.

In November, Denver7 Investigates reported that a chemist had allegedly manipulated water testing data over several years, and a third-party investigation found that the state’s response was delayed. After a second chemist was accused of manipulating testing data, the state temporarily paused testing at its state laboratory.

Last month, Denver7 Investigates reported that the state’s water testing lab could be shut down for at least a year and CDPHE was expanding its investigation. The EPA also notified CDPHE that its testing certification lapsed for 11 chemistry methods, meaning the state was prohibited from testing drinking water analyses under these methods.

Prior to restarting its program, CDPHE will complete a full review of its quality assurance processes and design a plan for improvement and financial sustainability.

“I think we have a trust issue that this incident has created,” Calonge said. “It discourages me that the actions of two individuals implicate an entire laboratory of people dedicated and passionate about protecting the health of the people of Colorado.”

Denver7