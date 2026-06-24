Barry Morphew murder trial delayed until 2027

The trial of Barry Morphew, the man accused of killing his wife in 2020, won’t happen until, most likely, the first half of 2027.

Barry Morphew is charged with the murder of his wife, Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing in May of 2020. Her remains were discovered in 2023. Barry Morphew, who was previously charged only to see the case dismissed, was indicted and re-arrested in June 2025. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.

In a status conference Wednesday, the parties met to discuss a motion to continue the trial, with defense attorneys noting they need more time to go through “the mountain of discovery” in the case. Morphew’s trial was set to begin in mid-October in Alamosa.

Prosecutors objected to the delay. An attorney representing Suzanne’s Morphew’s siblings said they are tormented by what happened to their sister and “desperately need closure.” He also stated that they had made arrangements to attend the October trial in person.

Judge Amanda Hopkins sympathized with both sides and ultimately decided to grant the continuance, stating that she wanted to do this “in a way where family only has to go through this one time.”

She instructed prosecutors and defense attorneys to collaborate to find a trial date sometime before June 1, 2027 and to have that date in time for Morphew’s next scheduled hearing on July 6.



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