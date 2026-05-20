Aurora landlord, contractor owes immigrant tenants $182,900 after lawsuit

Avi Schwalb, an Aurora landlord who was also convicted of defrauding dozens of contracting customers earlier this year, will now owe two of his tenants more than $180,000.

Schwalb owns several apartment complexes in Aurora and was sued last year by the American Civil Liberties Union after he allegedly threatened an immigrant family based on their status in the country and locked them out of their apartment.

“It's totally illegal in Colorado,” said Annie Kurtz, senior staff attorney with the ACLU. “You can't just take matters into your own hands and force someone out of their apartment.”

A court judgment handed down May 15 stated that Schwalb “showed malice, insult and wanton disregard for the plaintiffs’ rights and human dignity.” They awarded the tenants $182,900.

The ACLU sued Schwalb for violating the state’s Immigrant Tenant Protection Act, which forbids landlords from requesting information about a tenant’s immigration status and disclosing or threatening to disclose that information to anyone, including immigration enforcement or law enforcement. It also does not allow intimidating, harassing, or retaliating against a tenant for asserting their rights.

Last month, Schwalb was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was convicted of 47 criminal charges of theft, money laundering, and violating the state’s organized crime act, related to a contracting scheme involving his son’s business, Schwalb Builders.

Records show he is currently at the Sterling Correctional Facility.

Denver7 Investigates has reported on the Schwalbs and Schwalb Builders for more than two years.

Avi Schwalb also declared bankruptcy in May 2025, which held up the ACLU lawsuit.

Now the tenants, who are referred to as John Doe and Jane Roe, in the lawsuit, will become creditors in the bankruptcy.

Kurtz said the ACLU will do everything it can to make sure they receive the money.

“I hope it sends a very loud and clear message that this kind of conduct will not be tolerated in Colorado,” she said.

Denver7