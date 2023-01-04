Juvenile injured in Adams County shooting

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A juvenile was injured in a shooting in Adams County Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:04 p.m., the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the 8300 block of Jasmine Street. When deputies arrived, they found an injured juvenile male.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is not known at the time.

The sheriff's office is searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and grey pants.

If needing to travel to or from that area please use alternate routes.



If anyone has information please call 911 or 303-288-1535. — Adams Sheriff's Page (@AdamsCoSheriff) January 4, 2023

The community is asked to avoid the area at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 303-288-1535.