Former Adams County teacher charged with sexual exploitation of a child

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A former Adams County teacher was charged with sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly possessing child pornography, the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

According to the district attorney's office, Christopher Sergeeff, 43, was a teacher at Stargate Charter School in Thornton from 2016 to 2018, Quist Middle School in Thornton in 2019, and The Studio School in Northglenn from 2019 to 2022.

Sergeeff is accused of possessing child pornography between May 31, 2022, and November 17, 2022.

He faces charges of sexual exploitation of a child and invasion of privacy for sexual gratification, the DA's office said.

Sergeeff is scheduled to appear in court at 10:30 a.m. on January 12, 2023.