30 charged – including alleged TdA members – in federal drug and weapons trafficking sting in Colorado

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against 30 individuals on drug trafficking, firearm offenses and murder-for-hire schemes after a grand jury indictment.

Some of those indicted are believed to be leaders of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to law enforcement officials.

The arrests were part of a multi-jurisdictional effort that included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement, Joint Task Force Vulcan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Aurora Police and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.



Federal officials are providing a live update on the operation Monday morning. Watch here:

Arrest affidavits detail an extensive operation involving a confidential informant and undercover work where informants bought guns and a drug called tusi – also known as “pink cocaine,” most commonly a mix of ketamine and ecstasy.

The operation went on for several months and started in late 2024.

Denver7 Investigates was at the ATF press conference Monday morning and will update this story with more information after the press conference concludes.

Below is a list of those arrested in the operation:



Jose Manuel Guerra-Caballero a.k.a “Blanco,” a.k.a. “Cuchillo”

Jose Gerardo Villamediana-Villanueva

Michelle Peña

Kleber Arguello-Villegas

Jose David Hernandez-Gonzalez

Jonathan Jose Ocopio-Villalobos

Victor Alexander Hernandez-Villacreses

Alexandra Nazaret Marin-Risco

Jonathan Enrique Medina

Keidinson Orlando Torrealba-Gonzalez

Kevin Alexander Ruiz-Perez

Lenguinyer Guevara-Muro

Jhon Harrison Villalobos-Salas

Esleiter Vargas-Morales

Yeiber Samuel Alfonzo-Martinez

Guarnel Moises Urbina-Betancourt

Willangel Maikeyker Martinez-Sanoja

Kendry Jose Robertis-Garcia

Michael Joel Ojeda-Avila

Luis Aguilera-Pericaguan

Nelo Osmel Comenarez-Morillo

Santtys Jose Silva-Alvarez

Rosmer Javier Bello-Garcia

Jose David Rivas-Mendez

Antony Alexander Diaz-Gonzalez

Diomar Armando Mendez-Chavez

Dannys Alexis Moncada-Arteaga

Jose Daniel Bencomo-Gutierrez

Luis Fernando Uribe-Torrealba (arrested in Medellin)

Luis Henriquez Charaima (arrested in Medellin)



Denver7