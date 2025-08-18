30 charged – including alleged TdA members – in federal drug and weapons trafficking sting in Colorado

DENVER — The U.S. Department of Justice on Monday announced federal charges against 30 individuals on drug trafficking, firearm offenses and murder-for-hire schemes after a grand jury indictment.
Some of those indicted are believed to be leaders of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, according to law enforcement officials.
The arrests were part of a multi-jurisdictional effort that included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations, ICE Enforcement, Joint Task Force Vulcan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Aurora Police and the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office.
-
Federal officials are providing a live update on the operation Monday morning. Watch here:
Arrest affidavits detail an extensive operation involving a confidential informant and undercover work where informants bought guns and a drug called tusi – also known as “pink cocaine,” most commonly a mix of ketamine and ecstasy.
The operation went on for several months and started in late 2024.
Denver7 Investigates was at the ATF press conference Monday morning and will update this story with more information after the press conference concludes.
Below is a list of those arrested in the operation:
- Jose Manuel Guerra-Caballero a.k.a “Blanco,” a.k.a. “Cuchillo”
- Jose Gerardo Villamediana-Villanueva
- Michelle Peña
- Kleber Arguello-Villegas
- Jose David Hernandez-Gonzalez
- Jonathan Jose Ocopio-Villalobos
- Victor Alexander Hernandez-Villacreses
- Alexandra Nazaret Marin-Risco
- Jonathan Enrique Medina
- Keidinson Orlando Torrealba-Gonzalez
- Kevin Alexander Ruiz-Perez
- Lenguinyer Guevara-Muro
- Jhon Harrison Villalobos-Salas
- Esleiter Vargas-Morales
- Yeiber Samuel Alfonzo-Martinez
- Guarnel Moises Urbina-Betancourt
- Willangel Maikeyker Martinez-Sanoja
- Kendry Jose Robertis-Garcia
- Michael Joel Ojeda-Avila
- Luis Aguilera-Pericaguan
- Nelo Osmel Comenarez-Morillo
- Santtys Jose Silva-Alvarez
- Rosmer Javier Bello-Garcia
- Jose David Rivas-Mendez
- Antony Alexander Diaz-Gonzalez
- Diomar Armando Mendez-Chavez
- Dannys Alexis Moncada-Arteaga
- Jose Daniel Bencomo-Gutierrez
- Luis Fernando Uribe-Torrealba (arrested in Medellin)
- Luis Henriquez Charaima (arrested in Medellin)