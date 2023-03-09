Young Denver financial planner recognized for modern approach to money advice

DENVER — The 2023 economy is tough to figure out. There are many factors like inflation and rising interest rates in play. Many people are just trying to make ends meet. Never mind trying to invest for the future, or plan for retirement.

But, a young Denver man has a new approach to help you build financial wealth. You're in good company with Hoskin Capital.

Just as he was graduating from college in May 2021 as a more virulent variant of COVID-19 was staring to rear its head, Nate Hoskin jumped into motion on a business plan.

"I do all of it," said Hoskin. "The investment management, the financial planning, everything. So, I wear a lot of hats."

At 24 years old, the certified financial planner and co-founder of Hoskin Capital has taken to social media platform TikTok to educate people on protecting their money.

"I think it's really, really accessible," said Hoskin about TikTok. "Especially when attention spans are a little shortened. And so, you're able to take a lot of information and condense it."

He now has more than 200,000 followers on his @hoskincapital TikTok account. He posts videos comparing investment advice, debunking financial myths, and answering viewer questions.

"I still have no idea why some of my videos will get millions of views, and some will only get hundreds," Hoskin said.

He said most of his TikTok followers are 20- to 30-year olds, but he also gets comments from 50- and 60-year olds much deeper in their careers and wondering about retirement.

"People get stressed out by [investing], and so they avoid it," he said. "And they try to ignore it as much as they can. That's the number-one pitfall because then you don't know who spent your money."

He said it's definitely harder to make decisions about money in this economy.

"Cost of living has so far extended beyond the living wage and what people are paid," Hoskin said. "I would argue that building wealth is the hardest it's ever been. But, the opportunities are still there."

So, he encourages you to get started sooner than later in your financial planning, using free tools like his, to learn about your money options.

"Just having that conversation," said Hoskin. "Even if it's 15 minutes, it will often give you the motivation you need to take those first couple of steps."

Hoskin has been featured by Forbes and Business Insider as an alternative approach to financial literacy, and his videos have topped 3.5-million "likes" on TikTok.