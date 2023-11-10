GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — A Denver area marketing company is trying to make it easier for entrepreneurs to spread the word about their business by customizing vehicle art.

Vehicle marketing wraps are nothing new; but the process, from design to installation, has gotten faster.

"I hope our customers have that Amazon-like experience," Javier Lozano, marketing director at Wrapmate, said. "Where customers go in, and it's a few clicks. And, you can get your vehicle wrap that quickly."

Wrapmate has only been around since 2019, but already it's making inroads as an easy, creative way to market a business.

"Vehicle wraps are going to give you the most impressions," Lozano said. "They can give you as many as 70,000 daily impressions, which is, in the marketing world, insane."

They can wrap cars, trucks, trailers, and boats in different colors and textures give the ride a distinct look. So when Deion Sanders came to CU Boulder, it gave Wrapmate a "prime" opportunity.

"I wanted to put a CU Buffs wrap on my truck when I found out Coach Prime got hired," Lozano said. "People take pictures. I'll be driving down the highway, and people are sticking out their phones, filming my truck as they're driving by."

Now there are 25 trucks with the Coach Prime logo driving around CU's campus, revving up excitement and shifting new possibilities into high gear.

"Not a lot of companies are leveraging this opportunity to really showcase their brand in their communities," Lozano said.

Wrapmate unveils 'Prime' design to show off vehicle marketing ability