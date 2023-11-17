DaVinci Sign Systems designs, builds, and installs some of the most recognizable signs across the Front Range.

"We like to think here, anything you can dream, we can build," said Davinci's vice president and general manager Eric Senesac.

DaVinci is consistently in the national award rosters for World Sign Associates and has received recognition for their work in the towns of Estes Park, Superior, and the City of Denver.

"If you've been south of Denver, and you see the big Meridian towers, that are basically big light up boxes," said Senesac. "From little to big, we build it all."

Now, they're receiving praise from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce as one of the best small businesses in the country. DaVinci placed in the Top-75 out of more than 15,000 entries.

"I'd definitely have to say, the time we've been in business as a reason for the recognition," said Senesac. "And, the quality of work we do. You can look anywhere around and see a DaVinci sign."

But, their high marks also come from the company's culture. DaVinci is an employee-owned business.

"It's basically like a retirement plan, but it's free to the employees," said Senesac. "It gives everybody the mindset that this is everybody's company, and we're all working together."

Their reputation has led to new and repeat customers with banks, churches, cities, and schools because they take great pride in matching their client's vision with the final product.

Now, they hope you'll notice, too.

"We take pictures and make sure everybody's happy," said DaVinci's operations manager Marcus Bean. "And we say, 'Wonderful!' Tell your friends."

Windsor's DaVinci Signs earns national recognition for quality and culture of work