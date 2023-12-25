Watch Now
Westminster puzzle store opens to connect community with thousands of options

Missing Piece Puzzle Exchange in Westminster has a library of puzzles for all ages, with designs for any occasion.
Posted at 3:52 PM, Dec 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-25 17:52:36-05

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Business is starting to take shape at Missing Piece Puzzle Exchange, a Westminster store that lets you pick from thousands of jigsaw puzzles.

"I love it," said Erin Leidy, who started the business as an online subscription. "I love coming here everyday. I love meeting puzzlers."

She hopes puzzles become a popular passtime, and the tiny pieces you put together help family and friends connect.

"They're a great way to get off your phone or off your TV, out of technology," said Leidy.

She said the holidays are a popular time of year, and they have an entire section dedicated to holiday themes. But, there are so many others to choose from. That's why they sell and rent puzzles at the store.

"I'd say, right now, we have over 5,000 to choose from," said Leidy. "Ranging from kids up to the expert puzzler. We have puzzles anywhere from three pieces all the way up to three-thousand pieces."

There are 3-D puzzles, and others — like a double-sided Dalmatian design — that boggle the mind. But, puzzlers love a good challenge. So, she hosts a speed-puzzling competition each month at various places around the Denver metro.

"The competitors rip into the puzzles," said Leidy. "And, the first team done runs up and rings a bell. It's super fun!"

Now, she hopes to expand the community even more by engaging more kids.

"I would definitely like to do some events where we get kids in schools puzzling," said Leidy. "I built this store as a puzzle wonderland, and I really want people to be able to browse through the options."

