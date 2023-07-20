Watch Now
NewsIn Good Company

Actions

Wander and Graze makes party planning simple with elaborate food boards

Wander and Graze builds meats, cheeses, fruits and vegetables into massive spreads for parties and events.
Wander and Graze In Good Company.jpg
Posted at 10:16 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 12:16:09-04

DENVER, Colo. — Summer house and block parties are in full swing, but you don't always have to fire up the grill.

A Colorado business owner serves up something different with Wander and Graze, which can build a massive food board for your next soirée.

"We love to spend time in our shop making them really color balanced and colorful," the company's owner and founder Shelby Jonse said.

She started making meat and cheese boards as a side hustle, which quickly became a full-time gig.

Jonse and her team cater to corporate events, weddings, house parties, even date nights. And the customer picks the ingredients when they order online.

"The great thing about grazing tables is you get to decide what's included," Jonse said. "In making a lot of charcuterie boards for happy hours, we realized pickles and rose wine work well together!"

There's a selection of meats and cheeses, and fresh fruits and veggies, many of which are locally-sourced.

"In the fall we get really great apples and pears locally," Jonse said. "Right now, we're in stone fruit season. So, apricots, plums."

All of it is arranged in a beautiful display with edible flowers grown in their garden. So, you don't have to sweat the details of your summer party plan.

"Usually, it's for events where people don't want to have a traditional sit down," Jonse said. "You want to have people mingling. You want to have people up and about. It's also really aesthetic. So, you don't necessarily need to bring in a lot of decor if you have a beautiful spread."

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
thumbnail.png

Community

Denver7 Pack A Backpack: Providing the tools students need to succeed