Wander and Graze makes party planning simple with elaborate food boards

DENVER, Colo. — Summer house and block parties are in full swing, but you don't always have to fire up the grill.

A Colorado business owner serves up something different with Wander and Graze, which can build a massive food board for your next soirée.

"We love to spend time in our shop making them really color balanced and colorful," the company's owner and founder Shelby Jonse said.

She started making meat and cheese boards as a side hustle, which quickly became a full-time gig.

Jonse and her team cater to corporate events, weddings, house parties, even date nights. And the customer picks the ingredients when they order online.

"The great thing about grazing tables is you get to decide what's included," Jonse said. "In making a lot of charcuterie boards for happy hours, we realized pickles and rose wine work well together!"

There's a selection of meats and cheeses, and fresh fruits and veggies, many of which are locally-sourced.

"In the fall we get really great apples and pears locally," Jonse said. "Right now, we're in stone fruit season. So, apricots, plums."

All of it is arranged in a beautiful display with edible flowers grown in their garden. So, you don't have to sweat the details of your summer party plan.

"Usually, it's for events where people don't want to have a traditional sit down," Jonse said. "You want to have people mingling. You want to have people up and about. It's also really aesthetic. So, you don't necessarily need to bring in a lot of decor if you have a beautiful spread."