DENVER — If you missed the boat on finding the perfect Valentine's Day gift, you've got more opportunities soon with Easter, Mother's Day and graduations upcoming. And there's a place in Denver where you can design a fashionable accessory for your loved one to carry with them.

Jennifer Ward is in the business of making wearable art.

"I woke up with this entire business concept in my mind," Ward said. "That customers would come into an inviting space."

She said The Scarf Studio is the only experience of its kind in the country, where groups come in, mingle and create art on paper that she turns into a beautiful fashion statement.

"It's really easy to make a scarf," Ward said. "I often say, if you're here and you have no artistic skills, you are in the right place. If you can blob and smear like a 3 year old, you are going to create a really amazing design."

She's there to teach you and help you along the way, but she said customers have creative freedom to make what they want.

"We use simple acrylic paint," Ward said. "We have stamps, we have stencils."

Her workshops are great for team building, parties and other special occasions.

"We get very busy for Mother's Day, Christmas, holidays, birthdays," Ward said. "Every one of them look different. They're all truly one-of-a-kind scarves."

You can even print their template at-home and mail-in your design, or you can add your signature to the bottom as a sentimental touch.

"These scarves provide joy," Ward said. "They provide memories, and they provide encouragement, a little bit of a bright spot in your day."

The Scarf Studio folds entertainment and art into beautiful fashion piece