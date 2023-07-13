Rebel Bread is a launch pad for bakers with its unique loaves and pastries

DENVER, Colo. — It's hard to beat the smell of fresh baked bread, but one baking company wants to liven up your everyday loaf. Rebel Bread Company has become famous for its coffee shop and grocery offerings.

Set one foot inside their South Broadway production lab, and the smell of herbs and spices consume you.

"Typically, we do monthly specials," said Zach Martinucci, the founder of Rebel Bread. "Whatever our bakers are inspired by, or interested in making."

Martinucci began baking for friends in college, concocting different flavors based on their personalities, and turned it into a business.

"We specialize in artisan loaves and coffee shop style pastries," he said.

You may recognize their lofty croissants and rolls from cafes around town. Or their specialty loaves at a local grocer like Pinemelon or Leevers Locavore.

"So, on the bread side it's sourdough, it's ciabatta, it's baguettes," Martinucci said.

Their flavors include cranberry and cinnamon, olive and rosemary, or dark chocolate.

"Our bakers are totally in control of the specials and new recipes they want to try," said Martinucci. "We try to make space for everyone to be creative."

Their space, in Denver's Design District, is built on collaboration. Half their staff has a professional culinary background, and half are just baking enthusiasts.

"That combination leads to an environment where everyone is learning from and teaching one another," said Martinucci. "So, as we grow I'm hoping to offer more baking classes, more events, more ways to engage people that want to see our process and learn more about baking."

So customers can savor the flavors and embrace the community with every bite.

