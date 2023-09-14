Online grocer Pinemelon connects local farmers with school lunches

DENVER — After-school activities have families on the move, and food is sometimes an after-thought. But a new option from a Denver business is hoping to make it easier to pack a healthy meal.

Pinemelon, an online grocery delivery service, now offers ingredients for box lunches so parents and kids don't have to wonder what to eat.

Pinemelon partners with local farmers to bring customers fresh produce and other staples.

"What our CEO wanted was to open a business that made farmers and local products available to customers in an easy manner," said Connor Herrick, Pinemelon's produce department head. "Also, it's a place where local farmers would have a way to distribute their products to more than just the farmers market."

With kids back in school, Pinemelon is trying to make it more convenient to provide hearty options.

"By working with these local farmers, we're able to source a really cool variety of products that kids really enjoy," said Herrick. "The great thing about it is, they're much healthier than your traditional kind of basic school lunch that you would get."

It’s a great alternative to stuffing a lunch kit or snack bag with random items. Plus it takes the stress off parents who want to pack a perfectly balanced meal.

"This is a local tortilla, La Mariposa," said Herrick. "So, we're going to make a turkey, cheese and pesto wrap. This pesto comes from Gotham Greens, which is a local Colorado company. This is Tague Farms, which is local to Denver and grows micro greens. I put in some Denver Cheddar popcorn and Yo-Bucha local yogurt."

All of the products are picked out by staff members and sent to your door. You don't need a paid membership to get them.

Pinemelon hopes it will encourage better eating habits and support the local community.

"I think when we first opened, we didn't realize exactly what Denver was looking for," said Herrick. "And what we've determined is that people really appreciate the local options."