New inflatable park has lofty vision for family-night entertainment

LAFAYETTE, Colo. — How do you combine food, drink, concerts, kids, and a social club into one? Just add air.

Bounce Empire is the Denver Metro's newest indoor entertainment park. It's 50-thousand square feet of the most extravagant inflatables for kids and adults.

"These inflatables are magnificent," said Bounce Empire founder James Hay-Arthur. "You don't see them anywhere, and they're all under one roof."

His vision was to build a destination for family night or parties everyone could enjoy.

"The adults wanted to go [one place] with the kids," Hay-Arthur said about trying to plan company events. "The adults with no kids wanted to go somewhere else. And, there was nowhere that met everyone's requirement. So, I was like there must be a place that we can figure it out and combine all that together."

The inflatables include a giant Kraken, a Raptor slide, and the longest inflatable obstacle course indoors.

"You've got the tallest inflatable slides and spectacular eye candy for the kids and lots of games," he said.

The games include sports like basketball, volleyball, and soccer. There are also party rooms with movie screens, an elevated stage for concerts, and a VIP lounge with a balcony overlooking the mountains.

New inflatable entertainment park opens today in Lafayette

"For the adults, we've got two inflatable bars," said Hay-Arthur. "You can roam around the floor with your drinks and watch your kids."

The on-site restaurant called the Bison Bistro has more sophisticated fare than many other kid-friendly venues. Their menu includes ahi tuna, bison ribs, and chicken skewers. And, you pay for everything with a high-tech wristband.

"You're not just going to get a paper bracelet," said Hay-Arthur. "You'll put on our band, and then you can just scan for everything. You want a beer, scan your bracelet, if you want a bounce punch you scan your bracelet.

Because the only thing they want you thinking about is what to try next. And, they're already planning a second location in Centennial.