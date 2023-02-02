New Centennial entertainment venue combines sports and social life

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — As the Denver Nuggets make their push for the NBA Playoffs, there's a place for you and your family to enjoy the game of basketball, watch other sports, and relax at a restaurant and bar.

Jimmy Bemis and Matt Barnett are co-founders of The Basketball Social House in Centennial.

"The easiest way to say it is, it's Top Golf for basketball," said Bemis. "But, we have so much more."

The latest crossover entertainment venue combines a variety of basketball games with great food and drinks, and activities for all ages.

"Matt and I really designed this to have a place to gather for the community," Bemis said. "Around traditional basketball, and then new and innovative things within basketball."

In Good Company: The Basketball Social House

There's a 5-on-5 court for recreational and league play, a 3-on-3 court with special scoring rules, and a "wall of hoops" for side games.

"It's like Pop-A-Shot on steroids, with hoops hung on a wall," said Barnett. "You have your own area to go in there and compete with your friends."

It's as casual or competitive as you want it to be, all centered around a 22-hundred square foot restaurant and bar to mingle.

"The food here is terrific," Bemis said. "It can satisfy any foodie. Our bar specifically is curated to lean heavily on local, craft, and high end offerings. We have everything from ice cream to lattes to craft energy drinks, and a full beer, wine, and cocktail menu."

The space is also decorated with a mural from Thomas "Detour" Evans and works from other local artists. There are suites to rent for private training, team building, or group outings where you can play computerized games on your own hoop.

"You can upload your own profile," Barnett said. "You can see your improvement. You can see every spot on the floor, your heat maps, all that kind of thing. So, I mean the technology is absolutely amazing."

But many of the amenities are free and open to the public. They just hope you'll give it a shot.

"So, whether you're coming to play basketball, whether you're coming watch a Broncos game, or just to grab some lunch," Bemis said. "If you're here for a league or tournament. I want everybody to leave thinking, 'That was a really positive experience I had,' and wanting to come back and try something else."

They also host corporate events, birthday parties, exercise classes, and live music. And Bemis and Barnett hope to expand the franchise to other cities across the country.