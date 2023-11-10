Longtime corporate planner develops app to streamline event planning process

DENVER — 'Tis the season for corporate events, charity fundraisers and house parties.

"As a corporate planner our bread and butter is December," Jenny Maxwell, a Denver entrepreneur, said. "We do holiday events. We'll be booked Thursday through Sunday."

Maxwell built a career on corporate event planning and said, in the industry, anyone can be a "diva." So she decided she wanted to try and make it easier for planners to design, organize and execute their event.

That's how she came up with 'Planning Diva' in 2022- an all-in-one app solution to the miscommunications she experienced with competing software platforms.

"Typically, not everyone's working on the same programs," Maxwell said. "They don't talk to each other, and as event planners, we've all just kind of come up with our own process."

Her Planning Diva app aims to put planners, clients and vendors all on the same page.

"Planning Diva is a start-to-finish event planning software," Maxwell said. "So the second you get your proposal back from your client, you put it into Planning Diva and there are to-do lists, budgets, a mood board and a 3D layout design."

Any of the parties involved can pull up the event on their computer or phone to review items like contracts, decorations or catering.

Maxwell hopes her new platform will invite more party planners and venues to the table.

"I'm very passionate about the events industry," Maxwell said. "I will do anything to help progress the industry and make it better."

'Planning Diva' can help you stay organized for the holidays