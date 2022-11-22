Colorado's Studio Shed tackles affordable housing and more with building kits

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — State and local governments have tried to make affordable housing more accessible. And one solution in Denver and other major U.S. cities is allowing accessory dwelling units (ADUs).

ADUs are home additions built in backyards as mother-in-law suites, rental properties, or flex office and fitness space.

A Colorado company is building and shipping them out of their warehouse to your door, with an easy-to-understand kit of parts, so they go up fast.

Mike Koenig is the founder of Studio Shed. He described the assembly as Lego for adults.

"It doesn't matter what size it is," Koenig said. "It goes together exactly the same. They're just flat packed kit of parts. And, they usually have two pallets that arrive at your door."

Studio Shed started in 2008, building smaller units for anyone who wanted extra space.

"So, the single room studio, you've got home office, backyard gym, yoga studio, a flex space for the kids," Koenig explained.

But, he and his team realized they could use the same concept to tackle a much bigger housing crisis by quickly filling in urban space with new inventory.

"These walls go up super fast," Koenig said, pointing to one structure. "I mean, that's probably a day and half of work — what you see right there. That would take you three to four weeks if you were to rough-frame it in the field."

Studio Shed's customers can get on the website and design a unit tailored to their needs. Options include one or two bedroom, kitchen and bath, along with other amenities.

"Dishwashers, refrigerators, ovens, washer-dryers," said Koenig. "We ship it all."

They send the instructions for you or a hired contractor to piece it together.

"If you don't want to renovate, that's OK," Koenig said. "Maybe you just need a backyard home office, or grandma is going to be moving back in with us, and we need an ADU. Or, I want some rental income."

They even built a concession stand for the Philadelphia Eagles' football stadium, and a school in Lake Tahoe, California using their piece-together process.

And, they've helped Marshall Fire victims get back on their feet.

"It's incredibly traumatic to lose everything you own," Koenig said. "So, the faster we can get people back into 'home,' like their home, the better."

The company also handles all the city or county permitting if need be. And, they plan to launch a line of full-size homes in the future.