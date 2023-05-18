Colorado shoe company hits the ground running with BOLDERBoulder 10k event

Runner's World Magazine calls the BOLDERBoulder event "America's All-Time Best 10k". It returns to Boulder in person on Memorial Day for the second time since the pandemic. And a running shoe company relatively new to Colorado has invested in the camaraderie of the event. You're in good company with Altra.

It designed the official running shoe of the BOLDERBoulder: a red, blue and yellow Escalante Racer with hints of the Colorado flag on the instep.

"It was just such a natural fit for us," Altra Marketing Director Reyna Alishio, said about partnering with the BOLDERBoulder. "It's right in our backyard. It's one of the biggest 10k's in the world, with more than 50,000 runners."

Altra is a relatively new entry to the running shoe market. It started in 2011 in Utah, then moved to Denver when it was brought under the VF Corporation with other brands like The North Face.

"VF brought multiple brands together in Denver as kind of an outdoor mecca," Alishio said. "A headquarters here where a lot of people want to play outside."

Ever since their move, they've had a major presence at the Memorial Day race.

"Any runner that's there to enjoy running with their family and enjoy the music, or you can be super competitive," Alishio said. "That's Altra's position. We want to serve all kinds of runners."

You'll only find Altras on their website or at boutique stores where they fit you with the proper running shoe.

"You can definitely find us in specialty run shops, as well as specialty outdoor like an REI, Fleet Feet, In-Motion," Alishio said. "We will have plenty of people on our team running the race. We will also have a significant cheer station."

And the BOLDERBoulder will once again feature aspects of the event we've all come to know and love, including kids participating, people in costumes and a fun course that will finish at CU Boulder's Folsom Field to honor US military veterans who died for our freedom.

"It's just a great way to kick off summer," said Alishio.

Denver7 is also a proud sponsor of the 2023 BOLDERBoulder on May 29.