Colorado game show experience ready to host your next group night out

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — C'mon down! You could be the next contestant at Game Show Battle Rooms.

It's a new entertainment venue for groups to face off in a fun environment with games that are likely familiar.

"Come out and experience what it's like to be on a game show!" the general manager Ron Taylor said. "I mean, it's nothing short of that."

The teams within your group are chosen randomly, and they have warm-up exercises to explain the rules and get all the participants ready for the competition.

Their classic series includes games similar to "Wheel of Fortune," which they call "Spin and Solve."

"Survey Battles" is like "Family Feud," and "What's That Cost" is like "The Price is Right."

But the experience is a full production with professional lighting and music synchronized to the games. They also hire show hosts from the local theater community.

"It gets competitive," Taylor said. "All in good fun, of course. We always try to encourage that it's a game at the end of the day. We're here to have fun. No one's walking away with $50,000."

But it's a team-building activity, and you are playing for bragging rights and a photo opportunity with the huge trophy at the end.

Game Show Battle Rooms also has a second experience called their "Primetime Showdown," which features games similar to those at house parties. They include "Survey Battles," "Match-Up Wars" and "Time Rush Games."

Game Show Battle Rooms opened in the Denver area in December 2023, and they have locations in ten U.S. cities.

Most of the experiences run 60-to-75 minutes, and there's a per-person fee. The venue also sells beer, hard seltzer and non-alcoholic beverages on site.

