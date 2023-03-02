Colorado computer platform 'Remember Stuff' aims to keep seniors engaged

DURANGO, Colo. — Technology often moves too fast for our older loved ones to keep up. It can be overwhelming and isolating, especially if they're also dealing with memory loss or dementia. But, a Colorado business made waves at the 2023 International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with its ground-breaking computer platform.

It's simply called Remember Stuff.

"It's just a lockdown screen, with calendars and all kinds of things on it," said Christine Mullholand, who founded the program. "It is so simple to use, and it's on 24/7."

The interface is designed to connect our older loved ones with simple, engaging technology.

"It's like a kiosk that becomes their companion," said Mullholand. "But, we want them to actually create things."

She got the idea while caring for her aging mom in Florida, who was suffering from dementia.

"We wanted to put things into this unit that would be fun for her to do, but would also stimulate her brain," said Mullholand.

The result was an oversized screen, with easy-to-use functions like a calendar, video chat, art studio, daily reminders, and games.

"We will suggest that they do certain quizzes," said Mullholand about the user interaction. "We'll suggest they read an article. Or, that they say something kind if they're in a nursing home to a staff member."

The Remember Stuff team was a huge hit at this year's International Consumer Electronics Show, with industry experts lined up to see the niche technology, which meets the needs of a market sometimes overlooked.

"For people with dementia, they find that they can now do something on their own," said Mullholand. "It just brings smiles. Then they can create things. And, now they feel like they had a sense of accomplishment."

Whether an older loved one is aging in place, in assisted living, or in a home, Remember Stuff wants to reinforce their independence while keeping family members close by with the touch of a button.

"Whatever we can do to keep people in the game," said Mullholand. "To keep them having purpose, to keep them engaged."

Remember Stuff has also applied for a grant from the National Institute of Health for its study to slow, or even reverse, the onset of advanced aging and dementia.