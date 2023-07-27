Colorado business combines barbershop and fly fishing into one

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Fly fishing season in Colorado doesn't mean a lot to people who don't know the sport.

But two businesses have joined forces in hopes of changing that. You're in good company with Cutthroat Barbers and Anglers and The Canyon Fly Shop.

It isn't a pair you'd initially put together- until you hear why they think it's a perfect partnership.

"A barbershop to me has always been a place where guys can gather," Cutthroat Barbers' founder AJ Gallegos said. "You tell stories about hunting and fishing anyway!"

Attached to his storefront is Canyon Fly Shop, founded by his friend and former fishing guide Matt Sandor.

"We want it to be super welcoming, super inviting, and learner friendly," Sandor said. "We want to reach out to the community."

His goal is to get more people on the water, enjoying the sport that brought him to Colorado from West Virginia.

"Kids, schools, retired people," Sandor said, "Anyone who can't fly fish or hasn't fly fished."

But he said there are too many barriers to entry.

"We have an all in one box for $200. And boom, you're out on the water. You can go fish today," Sandor said.

A big part of his model is supporting other local and small businesses.

"We have Abby Paffrath hats on the wall," Sandor said. "She's from Breckenridge. And they're all things I use and believe in. So we're not selling anything that I wouldn't use on the water."

And Sandor says he'll show you where to find the fish. He keeps a running list of river and lake conditions.

"And that's what we're here for," Sandor said. "Get them learning, get them out there, and get them some success so they can be hooked!"

Sandor's only request is you come back with more stories to share for the barber's chair.

"When customers come here, I feel like we give more of an experience," Gallegos said. "Not just a haircut. Some come here to get a haircut but leave with a story."