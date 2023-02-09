Boulder company offers hearty, healthy alternative to typical chip dips

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder-based food company could help you spice up your Super Bowl party with a healthier alternative to your typical chips and dip.

"Everything that we make is really fresh tasting and vibrant," said Hope Foods' Chief Marketing Executive Nicole Pavlica. "Almost everything has a little bit of spice. So, you have to be prepared for that."

Their original recipe hasn't changed since day one, when they became the first organic hummus on the market.

"When we started back in 2011, it was the usual pine nut and the roasted red pepper flavors," said Aubrea Alford, who's been with Hope Foods since it began. "So, we came out with our Thai Coconut Curry, our Spicy Avocado, to really be unique in the flavor world."

Hope Foods now has 14 different varieties ranging from sweet to spicy to satisfy almost any palette or diet.

"I think at this point almost everyone is following some sort of unique eating regimen, and it's great to be able to offer guests something that's going to fit."

Their tagline is "Spread Good Things", and they want you to know their product is made with love.

"It starts from the heart of the chef," said Pavlica. "We bring it in, and everyone gathers around, kind of like the old days where their friends would taste things. We stand around a taste it."

However, their mission is two-fold. They want to offer a nutritional snack option and spread positivity, as well. So, under each lid is a message of hope. One reads, "You make a difference in the world."

"Our serotonin, the happiness hormone, is very much regulated by our digestive system," said Pavlica, who's also a licensed nutritionist. "And so what we eat is critically important to how we feel."

So, while you're watching the big game, or the ads in between, they hope their shareables help you share the moment with family and friends.

"I hope that when people taste it, that it resonates with them," said Pavlica. "That they can taste the layers of lemon, and a little bit of heat, and the olive oil, and the beans and find it to be this kind of a symphony of flavors."

They also have guacamole, spinach and artichoke, and dairy-free nut spreads. Whole Foods was one of their first distributors, but they have expanded and are available in several grocery stores across the Denver Metro.