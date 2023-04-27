Arvada's Freedom Street Social gives kids and adults a place to eat, play

ARVADA, Colo. — As the Denver metro area expands, so do the dining options. And at least one restaurant owner has recognized the need for families in the suburbs to have a destination for the kids and parents alike. So this week, you're in good company with Freedom Street Social.

Stepping inside the latest local food hall, you feel transported to another world.

"One guy was laughing because he was like, 'I feel like I'm eating in New York, or Miami, and I'm in Arvada,'" recalled Freedom Street Social founder Nick Costanzo.

The venue is his brainchild, but he describes it as much more than a food hall. It has co-working space, an upstairs lounge which can be rented for private events, eight restaurants and a bar.

"[We have] Nashville hot chicken, we've got burgers, we've got sushi," Costanzo said. "We've got Latin American tacos. We've got deep dish pizza."

In Good Company: Arvada's Freedom Street Social

Plus, it has an ice cream parlor and coffee shop set to background music on vinyl records on turntables. Freedom Street was the street where Costanzo's grandmother lived in Ohio, so much of the decor reflects a hometown feel.

"A lot of the furniture throughout is just that mid-century modern," he said.

He and his wife wanted a place that provided the fun and flare of restaurants in downtown Denver, but for families in the suburbs who don't want to make the long drive to go out. The end result is an entertainment space for parents and their kids.

"I want people to feel comfortable here, kids to feel comfortable here," Costanzo said. "A lot of times, people tell us, 'Bring this concept to where I'm at. Like, this would be great down in Highlands Ranch, you know?' And so, that's where a lot of our inspiration comes from."

One of the featured eateries is Gaucho Parilla, a wood-fired barbecue concept from "Chopped" winning chef Oscar Padilla.

"I'm one of the new champions," Padilla said. "I feel so proud. My family, too. And, it's something that I want to share with everybody here."

He has traveled to many countries with his Latin-inspired cuisine but decided to set up permanent shop in Colorado.

"I's a beautiful culture," he said. "It's a beautiful combination of mountains, beautiful people, and amazing ingredients."

And his enthusiasm is just an example of what Freedom Street Social hopes to capture for every occasion.

"It's just really become that community hub that we're trying to build in northwest Arvada," Costanzo said.