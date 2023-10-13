Lucha libre continues to grow in popularity in Denver

DENVER — For more than two decades, the high-flying sport of lucha libre, or freestyle wrestling, has been growing in popularity across the Denver metro area.

From festivals to cultural events, the acrobatic matches rooted in Mexican tradition can be found across the state all-year-long.

“We started here in Denver in 2005,” said Albert Martinez, marketing specialist for luchalibre.life, a website dedicated to promoting lucha libre events in Denver. “I’ve always been a fan, and there were no schools here in Denver or anything. So we got it started here. “

Martinez started working with Joe McDougal, owner of Primos Professional Wrestling, to increase lucha libre’s presence in Denver.

“In 2005, we ran a gym, which we still run to this day… we branded it Primos Butcher Shop,” McDougal said. “I’ve always really liked it and was already in the world of professional wrestling. But since there was actual lucha libre training, I sought it out. I even lived in Mexico City for about three months. I trained at the Arena Azteca Budokan with the oriental dynasty in Mexico City. So I sought it out, found my way, earned my way as a gringo into the world of lucha libre.”

McDougal said the theatrical matches and mysterious masks drew him into the sport.

“Its sacred to them to hide the identity. And they just live the life of a luchador. It’s in secret — their actual identity. They never want to show that. And they fight for the valor and the honor of that. So when they take the mask away, if they were to lose it in a match, in a rivalry, they would feel full disgrace. And the people of Mexico really revere the luchadores more than American wrestling,” McDougal said. “I still wrestle, I am a luchador… I’ve wrestled tons of famous luchadores and I have to prove myself every time.”

For nearly two decades, McDougal and Martinez have taught classes and refereed matches. One of those classes included Miles, the Denver Broncos' mascot.

“He came in and learned a few things… Miles has skills,” Martinez said.

This year, Miles traveled to Mexico City and invited five other NFL mascots to participate in a lucha libre exhibition match at Arena México in partnership with Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), Mexico City’s oldest lucha libre organization.

“We were very fortunate to have five other NFL teams that agreed to allow us to take their mascots for an exhibition match. And it was a lot of fun,” said Marisol Villagomez, Denver Broncos director of multicultural marketing. “In April, one of the very exciting things that our team got to do was attend a match at the iconic Arena México, which is known as the cathedral of lucha libre in Latin America. They are actually celebrating CMLL, they are celebrating along with the arena 90 years. So we got to go at a very special time… So upon our return, we thought, you know what? It would be really cool to explore an opportunity with them not only because of their 90th anniversary, but also to be able to bring a little bit of that genuine environment that happens when you're in Mexico up here,” Villagomez said.

The Broncos will host the top four CMLL luchadores for an exhibition match on October 22 before the game against the Green Bay Packers.

“We will be having it outside of the stadium so that if you do not have tickets to the game, you can still stop by the stadium and watch the match,” Villagomez said. “Being in Arena México for five minutes, you can tell that it's literally like being transported back in time. But it is an extremely important part of Mexican culture in general. And so, the goal here is to be able to highlight, you know, some of the beauty that comes with that.”

McDougal and Martinez said the Broncos teaming up with the CMLL is proof that the sports popularity is growing.

“My goal is one day, Denver be known for the Broncos, the Nuggets and for lucha libre,” Martinez said.

Martinez said they may still be a few years away from achieving that goal, but it’s clear there’s a mile high demand for this high-flying, often exhilarating, deeply traditional sport.