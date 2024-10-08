DJ collective in Denver is more than a label, La Mina is a community for up and coming artists

DENVER — Whether it's at a rooftop party, a nightclub, or Colorado's beautiful open spaces, DJs Derek Uribe, Sebastian Vega and Mauricio Diaz are on a mission to move people with their music.

“Just being able to let people release themselves and dance as hard as they want,” Uribe said.

All are members of the DJ collective “La Mina” — founded by DJs Josh Moran and Margie Gamez.

“We thought La Mina, which means “the mine” in Spanish, was a perfect name for this (because) there are so many unearthed gems in Colorado that just don't have the means to move their musical careers,” Moran said.

Like a label, “La Mina” helps promote its artists, but it also provides equipment sharing and mentoring opportunities.

Sebastian Vega, who grew up in Colombia, found a lot of competition when he moved to Denver.

“There’s a lot of closed doors out here, unfortunately, so when you meet people like La Mina, it really helps, they help you showcase,” Vega said.

Mauricio Diaz recently moved to Denver from Mexico, leaving behind his family. As a young artist, he enjoys collaborating with more experienced DJs.

“I don't know everything about the music, about DJing, so I’m pretty sure in the community I'm going to find another person, another DJ with more experience,” Diaz said.

Gamez and Moran, who are both from Ecuador, have a special connection to Latin American talent. But La Mina is all about bringing people of all backgrounds together. Uribe said his favorite type of music event is something he learned about from artists from Oceania.

“We call it a bush doof — that's a New Zealand or Australian term for partying... just outside the city limits to electronic music until sunrise,” Uribe said.

From the city limits to beyond, Gamez is on a mission to bring electronic music out of the clubs and into the open, to make it appropriate for all ages, and welcoming to all backgrounds.

“It’s in our core, and it brings people together, that's what music does,” Gamez said.