DENVER – Every Friday in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood, a family-friendly event featuring food, music and dance comes together to promote and celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture.

“Westwood de Noche” (Westood at Night) on Morrison Road on the RISE Westood Campus is sponsored in part by Cultura Chocolate, a chocolate shop doing its part to keep tradition alive through food.

As Denver7 photojournalist Jacob Curtis shows us, “Westwood de Noche” is one of the ways the Hispanic/Latino community comes together to strengthen their bonds.

Cultura Chocolate uses delicacies to connect community with culture

Westowood de Noche” takes place every Friday night at the RISE Westwood Campus on Morrison Road. You can find more information about the event here.