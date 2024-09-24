Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: Denver Mariachi group shares Mexican culture through music

DENVER — Denver7 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and highlighting people who are sharing their cultures, represented within the celebration with the community. One of those groups is Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra — a group that has been sharing its culture through their music in Colorado for the last 23 years.

Band member Juventino Romero said starting a band was always a big dream of his.

"When I came to Colorado, there were some groups already," Romero told us, in Spanish.

Sol De Mi Tierra has made a name for itself across Colorado

Romero said when he decided to chase that dream, he knew it wouldn't be easy.

“One starts from the bottom, knocking on doors, looking for work," he said.

Fast forward two decades. Now, he said all the hard work and dedication has paid off. His group, Mariachi Sol de Tierra, has made a name for itself in Colorado.

The band, made up of seven members, plays at various events like weddings, funerals and quinceañeras, and also performs at restaurants.

Romero said the best part is the satisfaction of getting to do what he loves while spreading joy to others in the community.

“It’s our way of life," he said.

Romero said his band spends almost every day performing all across the state.

“We like what we do and when we see positive reactions from people, it’s enriching. You feel good," he said, “It’s a responsibility but also satisfying."

You can follow the band and find their contact information on their Facebook page here.