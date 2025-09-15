Building which housed Mexican farmworkers in Boulder County during WWII named to list of endangered landmarks

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A building which housed immigrant farm workers from Mexico during World War II in Boulder County has been named among a list of 13 endangered “Latinx” landmarks across the U.S.

Las Barracas, located on the Boulder County Golden Farm open space property near Longmont, was placed among the list of endangered, historic landmarks by Latinos in Heritage Conservation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to “advancing historic preservation in Latinx communities.”

The Colorado landmark was nominated by Boulder County Parks & Open Space staff.

The site is significant because it’s “one of the last surviving examples of agricultural labor housing in the county, offering a tangible connection to the intertwined histories of war, migration, labor, and community resilience,” according to a spokesperson from Boulder County Parks & Open Space.

Boulder County Parks & Open Space

Dating back to the World War II era, Las Barracas was originally constructed as a military barrack (hence its name in Spanish, a direct translation of the English word “barracks”). In the mid-20th century, the building was repurposed by the Tanaka family to house immigrant farmworkers from Mexico who labored the agricultural fields of Boulder County.

County officials said the building stands as a historic landmark that reflects the contributions of immigrant farmworkers “whose stories have historically been excluded from mainstream preservation narratives.”

“Las Barracas is more than a building — it is a living testament to the generations of Latinx immigrant and later migrant laborers who played a central role in Boulder County’s agricultural history,” said Elisabeth Ríos-Brooks, the cultural resource program coordinator for Boulder County Parks & Open Space.

She continued, “Preserving this site means honoring their stories of resilience and struggle, and ensuring that future generations understand how their work helped feed and sustain our communities.”

Boulder County Parks & Open Space

Las Barracas is among 13 sites across 10 states that represent migration, resilience, cultural expression, and survival, which officials said now face “urgent threats” due to potential demolition, neglect, displacement or the effects of climate change.

Data from Latinos in Heritage Conservation show the 13 sites have an average founding year of 1927. Officials said that while many sites of similar age already enjoy federal protection, fewer than 1% of sites connected to Latino history are on the National Register of Historic Places.

“Preservation is about equity, recognition, and survival,” said Sehila Mota Casper, the executive director of Latinos in Heritage Conservation. “Sites like Las Barracas hold the everyday stories that built this country, and naming them is the first step toward protecting them.

The other 12 sites are located in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Chicago and Washington, D.C.