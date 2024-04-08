Two people injured in motorcycle crash Sunday evening in Windsor, police say

WINDSOR, Colo. — Two people were injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening, a spokesperson with the Windsor Police Department said Monday.

The crash happened at around 6:17 p.m. in the area of Garden Dr. between 1st and 2nd St., according to police.

Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle, who was going east on Garden Dr., struck a curb, ejecting him and his passenger from the motorcycle. Both were taken by ambulance to a hospital.

The driver was identified as a 21-year-old man and his passenger was identified as a 27-year-old woman. The extent of their injuries were not known.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation but has since reopened. The Windsor Police Department Traffic Safety Unit is leading the investigation of the crash.

Anyone with information about this traffic accident who has not already spoken to investigators is asked to contact Officer Cole Salinas at 970-674-6400, or by email at csalinas@windsorgov.com.

