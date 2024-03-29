Police: Windsor drive-by shooting suspect arrested following Weld County pursuit

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Windsor drive-by shooting suspect was arrested following a pursuit in Weld County, the Windsor Police Department announced.

The driver of a pickup truck allegedly fired four to seven rounds at a building in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured.

A few minutes later, two motorists traveling near WCR 23 and CO 392 reported that a man in a similar pickup truck brandished a firearm at them, Windsor police said.

The department connected the license plate to Kyle Bertsch, 39, of Windsor. He was taken into custody following a pursuit in Weld County, Windsor PD announced Thursday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A brief shelter-in-place was issued for the first incident but has since been lifted.