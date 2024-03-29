Watch Now
NewsFront RangeWindsor

Actions

Police: Windsor drive-by shooting suspect arrested following Weld County pursuit

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Kyle Bertsch pickup truck
Posted at 8:29 PM, Mar 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-28 22:29:49-04

WINDSOR, Colo. — A Windsor drive-by shooting suspect was arrested following a pursuit in Weld County, the Windsor Police Department announced.

The driver of a pickup truck allegedly fired four to seven rounds at a building in the 600 block of Gyrfalcon Drive just before 3 p.m. Thursday. No one was injured.

A few minutes later, two motorists traveling near WCR 23 and CO 392 reported that a man in a similar pickup truck brandished a firearm at them, Windsor police said.

The department connected the license plate to Kyle Bertsch, 39, of Windsor. He was taken into custody following a pursuit in Weld County, Windsor PD announced Thursday evening.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A brief shelter-in-place was issued for the first incident but has since been lifted.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here