Motorcyclist faces charges for early April crash in Windsor

Posted at 8:32 PM, Apr 30, 2024
WINDSOR, Colo. — A motorcyclist faces several charges after he and his passenger were injured in an early April crash, the Windsor Police Department announced Tuesday.

The crash happened around 6:17 p.m. on April 7. Windsor PD said a motorcycle, which had been traveling eastbound on Garden Drive, struck a curb. The driver, 21-year-old Caleb Kirlin, and his passenger, a 27-year-old woman, were ejected. Both were taken to the hospital.

Kirlin now faces charges of vehicular assault (Class 5 felony), passing on left when prohibited, reckless driving and operating an unregistered vehicle. He turned himself in on April 24, according to Windsor police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Detective Thomas Olson at 970-674-6400.

