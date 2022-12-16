Woman shot in suspected road rage incident in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A woman suffered serious injuries after she was shot in a suspected road rage incident in Wheat Ridge Thursday night.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department said the incident involved two vehicles and happened on 38th Ave. between Vance Street and High Court.

Investigators believe the victim vehicle may have cut off the suspect vehicle before someone in the suspect vehicle shot through the back of the victim vehicle, hitting a passenger.

The driver of the victim vehicle took the passenger, identified by Wheat Ridge police as a 58-year-old woman, to the hospital, where she is being treated for serious injuries.

Authorities are searching for the suspect vehicle, described as a black sedan.

Wheat Ridge police closed 38th Ave. as investigators compiled evidence, and have since reopened the roadway.

This is a developing story.