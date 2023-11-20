Wheat Ridge police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy.
Kai Perry, 5, was reported missing by his brother around 2:40 p.m. His brother said Perry had been missing for roughly an hour, according to police.
ALERT: We are actively searching for 5-year-old Kai Perry. Kai’s brother reported him missing at 2:40 p.m. and said he’s been missing for about an hour.— Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) November 20, 2023
He was last seen at his home on the 4500 block of Hoyt St. He may be riding a green scooter. If you see Kai, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/2rSFGaPD8Q
Perry was last seen at his home in the 4500 block of Hoyt Street. He may be riding a green scooter.
Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.