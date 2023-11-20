Wheat Ridge police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy.

Kai Perry, 5, was reported missing by his brother around 2:40 p.m. His brother said Perry had been missing for roughly an hour, according to police.

He was last seen at his home on the 4500 block of Hoyt St. He may be riding a green scooter.

Perry was last seen at his home in the 4500 block of Hoyt Street. He may be riding a green scooter.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call 911.