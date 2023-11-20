Watch Now
Wheat Ridge police searching for missing 5-year-old boy

Wheat Ridge Police Department
Posted at 3:20 PM, Nov 20, 2023
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — The Wheat Ridge Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy.

Kai Perry, 5, was reported missing by his brother around 2:40 p.m. His brother said Perry had been missing for roughly an hour, according to police.

Perry was last seen at his home in the 4500 block of Hoyt Street. He may be riding a green scooter.

Anyone with information on Perry's whereabouts is asked to call 911.

