Wheat Ridge home damaged by lightning strike during afternoon storm

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge home was damaged by a lightning strike during an afternoon storm Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Everett Street, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The lightning caused a hole in the roof and several holes in the ceiling, according to WMFR. The force blew plugs out of an electrical outlet, charring the wall, WMFR said in a tweet.

Lightning hit from afternoon storm damaged house in the 3800 blk. Everett St. in Wheat Ridge. Hole in roof, holes in ceiling, & force blew plugs out of electrical outlet, charring wall. Wiring is compromised, family will have to stay elsewhere until it’s fixed. There was no fire. pic.twitter.com/UVDadzZmZL — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) May 24, 2023

The wiring is compromised, meaning the residents will have to stay elsewhere until it's fixed, according to WMFR.

Thankfully, the lightning did not spark a fire.