Wheat Ridge home damaged by lightning strike during afternoon storm

Wheat Ridge home damaged by lightning 5-24-23
West Metro Fire Rescue
Posted at 5:37 PM, May 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-24 19:37:37-04

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge home was damaged by a lightning strike during an afternoon storm Wednesday.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of Everett Street, according to West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

The lightning caused a hole in the roof and several holes in the ceiling, according to WMFR. The force blew plugs out of an electrical outlet, charring the wall, WMFR said in a tweet.

The wiring is compromised, meaning the residents will have to stay elsewhere until it's fixed, according to WMFR.

Thankfully, the lightning did not spark a fire.

