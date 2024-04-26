Semi-truck crashes, spills 45,000 pounds of gravel on eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A semi-truck crashed on eastbound Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, spilling 45,000 pounds of gravel across the highway and forcing a brief closure.

The crash happened near Kipling and also involved two pickup trucks, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

TRAFFIC ALERT: A semi-truck crashed on I-70 EB near Kipling, spilling gravel across the highway. No major injuries to report.



We are working to get more lanes open and have one lane open to pass. Please seek an alternate route as we work with @ColoradoDOT to clean this up. pic.twitter.com/Pyxpt9uxO5 — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 26, 2024

Investigators believe one pickup truck cut off the second pickup, causing it to spin out in front of the semi-truck. The semi-truck then crashed.

The first pickup truck left the scene, Wheat Ridge PD said.

The investigation remains active. The Colorado Department of Transportation and Arvada Fire is working to clean up the roadway.

We appreciate the cleanup help from @ArvadaFire and @ColoradoDOT! CDOT brought in bulldozers to help clear 45,000 pounds of rock from the roadway. pic.twitter.com/HtT4C8e5bh — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) April 26, 2024

The roadway was briefly closed. As of 3:55 p.m., the three right lanes of the highway are closed. Visit COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.