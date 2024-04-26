Watch Now
Semi-truck crashes, spills 45,000 pounds of gravel on eastbound I-70 in Wheat Ridge

EB I-70 shut down in Wheat Ridge due to semi-truck crash 4-26-24
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 26, 2024
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A semi-truck crashed on eastbound Interstate 70 in Wheat Ridge, spilling 45,000 pounds of gravel across the highway and forcing a brief closure.

The crash happened near Kipling and also involved two pickup trucks, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Investigators believe one pickup truck cut off the second pickup, causing it to spin out in front of the semi-truck. The semi-truck then crashed.

The first pickup truck left the scene, Wheat Ridge PD said.

The investigation remains active. The Colorado Department of Transportation and Arvada Fire is working to clean up the roadway.

The roadway was briefly closed. As of 3:55 p.m., the three right lanes of the highway are closed. Visit COtrip.org for the latest road conditions.

