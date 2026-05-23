Fatal crash involving 5 vehicles shuts down eastbound lanes of I-70 between Ward and Kipling in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A fatal, five-vehicle crash involving a semi shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 overnight, Wheat Ridge police said early Saturday, cautioning the highway will remain closed for several hours.

The crash on eastbound I-70 between Ward Road and Kipling Street occurred at around 2:40 a.m., a spokesperson with the Wheat Ridge Police Department said via social media.

Denver7 News Saturday

Besides the semi, four other vehicles were involved in the crash. The circumstances which led to the crash were not immediately available. Three people were hospitalized with “varying degrees of injuries,” the spokesperson wrote.

Eastbound traffic on I-70 in the area was being diverted to Ward Road, and the highway will be shut down “for the foreseeable future” as police comb the scene.

CDOT

Drivers heading out for Memorial Day weekend were advised to seek alternate routes.